Open Foundation, asked for a postponement of judgment for Matteo Renzi, Maria Elena Boschi and Marco Carrai for illegal party financing

The prosecutor of Florence asked for the indictment for 15 suspects, of which 4 are companies, as part of the investigation into Open foundation. Among these the senator and leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi and the honorable Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti. The hearing will be held on April 4 before the judge of the court of Florence.

Renzi is charged for illegal party financing together with the lawyer Alberto Bianchi, former president of the Open Foundation, to entrepreneurs Marco Carrai and Patrizio Donnini, to Maria Elena Boschi and Luca Lotti.

There were two episodes of corruption for the exercise of the function that come disputed both to the honorable Pd Luca Lotti, former member of the foundation’s board of directors and government figure between 2014 and 2017, a period in which, according to the accusations, he would have worked for regulatory provisions favorable to the companies that had financed Open, Toto Costruzioni and British American Tobacco. The accusations also include an episode of presumed self-laundering and trafficking in illicit influences.