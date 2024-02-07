Of Health editorial team

Foundation for Your Heart and Anmco put the spotlight on atrial fibrillation, cardio-oncology, gender cardiology, heart failure and prevention of modifiable risk factors. From 12 to 18 February, the toll-free number is also active 80005233

The cardiovascular diseases they are the leading cause of death in the world, despite the great progress achieved in recent decades in diagnosis and treatment. It is therefore very important to reduce its incidence and to achieve this objective prevention becomes crucial. For this reason the Foundation for your heart HCF ONLUS of Italian hospital cardiologists ANMCOwhich has been actively involved in cardiovascular research and prevention for over twenty years, from 12 to 18 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, launches the national cardiovascular prevention initiative «Open Cardiologies 2024», now in its eighteenth edition.

During the entire week the Foundation will activate the toll-free number 80005 2 33 dedicated to citizens who can call for free, every day from 10am to 12pm and from 2pm to 4pm, to ask questions on problems related to heart diseases, which will be answered by 600 ANMCO cardiologists from the facilities participating in the initiative, with 1,300 hours of free cardiological consultancy. The Campaign for Your Heart 2024 will also be active on social media with thehashtag #opencardiologies2024. To find out about all the activities of the Foundation for Your Heart and the list of cardiologies participating in the Campaign, you can consult the website www.periltucuore.it.

Free screenings The initiative will take place againeven in presence and in some cardiologies they will be performed free of charge personalized cardiological screenings and/or debates and training events on different topics. The calendar of planned activities will be published on the Foundation's website with the days and times of telephone response as well as the in-person initiatives throughout the entire territory. This year the Foundation for Your Heart wishes in particular to focus attention on: atrial fibrillation, cardio-oncology, gender cardiology, heart failure and prevention of modifiable risk factors, with the aim of raising citizens' awareness about it and preventing some of the most common cardiovascular diseases. See also Cancer prevention, the Airc "Health Oranges" are back on Saturday 28 January

The pilot project «Cardio-Oncology Passport» The Cardiologie Aperte 2024 initiative will also be an opportunity for the Foundation for Your Heart and ANMCO to launch the important pilot project of the «Cardio-Oncology Passport»an electronic file for all cancer patients with the aim of obtaining a cardiovascular assessment of the patients before starting the therapies, identifying any complications caused by the latter, even after years, and at the same time guaranteeing the best oncological treatment for heart disease patients.

«The reduction in mortality and the lengthening of average life expect us to reflect carefully today since they also play an important role in the development of diseases linked to aging – underlines the professor. Domenico Gabrielli, president of the Foundation for Your Heart -ANMCO and director of Cardiology at the San Camillo Hospital in Rome -. Cardiovascular diseases represent the leading cause of hospital admission, as well as mortality, confirming itself together with tumors as one of the main causes of disability. Today more than ever it is therefore necessary to develop concrete educational actions for the prevention and promotion of heart health.” See also Covid Italia, Bassetti: "Medical Commission to investigate the dead, there are too many"

The importance of healthy lifestyles «The risk that each person has of developing a cardiovascular disease – continues Gabrielli – depends on the extent of the diseasethe risk factors but there is no level at which the risk is zero since there are non-modifiable risk factors represented by age, family history and sex. However, there are modifiable risk factors on which it is possible to intervene, considerably reducing cardiovascular risk, thanks to one healthy lifestyle, correct nutrition and appropriate pharmacological correction where necessary. I am referring for example to arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, smoking, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. The suggestion is therefore a balanced diet, adequate physical activity and the abolition of smoking and alcohol, healthy choices that bring great benefits from conception to old age.”

«On the occasion of the Cardiologie Aperte 2024 initiative, the Foundation for Your Heart and ANMCO wish to launch the pilot project of the Cardio-Oncology passport, which will certainly mark an important turning point – concludes Gabrielli -. In fact, the data highlights that in recent years survival of cancer patients has increased significantly, but the positive effects obtained in terms of increased survival and recovery can be counterbalanced by important side effects, in some cases even serious, and among these adverse cardiovascular effects must certainly be kept in the foreground. Cardioncology is a relatively recent discipline, in full development, dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the various cardiovascular complications of anti-tumor therapies, in order to allow the individual patient the best possible treatment of the tumor, reducing the risk of cardiovascular toxicity”.

A 60-year commitment «The ANMCO, with over 6,000 members – adds Professor Fabrizio Oliva – national president of ANMCO and director of Cardiology 1 of the Niguarda Hospital in Milan – has been involved in the area for over 60 years to strengthen the work of its cardiologists, the flagship of Italian medicine on the international scene. The Open Cardiology initiative is a great opportunity that ANMCO cardiologists want to offer free of charge to all citizens who wish it and represents a cornerstone of cardiovascular prevention that our Association has been carrying out for over 18 years.” See also Trump-May Special Relationship Gets Special Treatment In The Streets of London

« The Cardio Oncology passport that ANMCO and the Foundation for Your Heart have decided to launch today is another important step towards the health of citizens. Timely access to a Cardiac Oncology service in the context of cancer treatment is vital to enable cancer therapy to start and continue safely without interruption. It has in fact been shown that a dedicated Cardioncology service can facilitate optimization of cardiovascular treatment and enable high cancer therapy completion rates even among high-risk populations. In fact, we are witnessing the paradox whereby the improvement in the prognosis of tumors means that over the years the risk of morbidity and mortality linked to cardiovascular diseases exceeds that of cancer. In light of these observations, it is clear that Cardioncology represents the challenge of the present and above all of the future to face the “tsunami” of cardiovascular diseases and cancer”, he concludes.

Corriere della Sera is also on Whatsapp. It's enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.