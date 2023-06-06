The future of the Opel Corsa is not in question. The German automaker has confirmed that its quintessential compact will welcome one over the course of the decade new generationa decision that if we want to go into countertrend with that taken by other manufacturers with other rival Corsa models, such as the Ford Fiesta, whose end has already been sealed.

Shared bases

What to expect from the next generation Opel Corsa? We will certainly be dealing with an all-electric compact car, which will share much of its base and components with other models of Stellantis group brands, such as Peugeot 208, the next generation of Citroen C3, the new Lancia Ypsilon, a new Fiat sedan with no name yet, and some similarly sized B-SUVs .

Benefits for Opel

“Stellantis provides its brands with a toolbox and a half, allowing each of them to add their own pieces – said the head of design of Opel, Mark Adams – We are lucky that the economies of scale allow us to do things that the customer is not interested in, but that are interesting to the brands”.

When will it debut?

We already know that Opel has committed to fully electrifying its European lineup by 2028, which means that the new generation Corsa will be offered exclusively with an all-electric powertrain. When will it debut? It hasn’t been announced yet, it’s assumed anyway around 2027 considering the last restyling of the current generation of the model is this year, four years after the launch of the model in its original version.