Five touchdowns – Mixon scratches an NFL record



Joe Mixon.

Football pro Joe Mixon put on a sensational performance in the NFL and scratched a record that was almost 100 years old. The running back of the Cincinnati Bengals got five touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers (42:21), only four players were better.







Ernie Nevers (1929), Dub Jones (1951), Gale Sayers (1965), and Alvin Kamara (2020) each managed six. Mixon provided four of his five touchdowns in the first half.

Title contender Buffalo Bills surprisingly lost 17:20 to the New York Jets. Meanwhile, Amon-Ra St. Brown (23) ended the negative run with his Detroit Lions. After five defeats in a row, the team around the German-American won 15:9 against the Green Bay Packers. Wide receiver St. Brown caught four of nine passes for 55 yards, but went without a touchdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a pitch-black day. The star player threw three interceptions, equaling his negative record. Two went under the 38-year-old in the red zone, i.e. within the last 20 yards from the end zone – that had never happened to Rodgers in a game before.

St. Brown’s older brother Equanimeous (26) lost 32-35 with the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins. Jakob Johnson experienced another disappointment with the Las Vegas Raiders. The team around the fullback from Stuttgart lost 20:27 at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

