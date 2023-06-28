The Iconic Roulette Wheel Attracts Nearly a Quarter of Online Casino Turnovers

Primary data-driven industry reports have recently revealed the high status achieved by online roulette in India among all other popular casino games played in the country.

According to the specialised data, a total of 50+ individual roulette games are responsible for 22.91%, or nearly a quarter, of the turnovers generated by online casino operators, which makes the roulette wheel and green felt the most sought after classic casino game in India.

A relatively new category of casino gaming entertainment – game shows, can claim an even bigger share of attracted operator turnovers, amounting to more than a full third or 34.48% of registered operator revenues, and formally top the online casino revenue charts for the subcontinent.

Roulette Still Reigns

However, considering that the most popular game show is in fact a roulette game with a live host called “Lightning Roulette”, game shows do not really get to steal the crown from the iconic casino wheel game.

What’s even more notable, current desi casino gaming preferences, as revealed by the industry reports, are predominantly in favour of any kinds of games hosted by live dealers, with the only exception being made for slots.

Interactivity, dynamic visual content, and advanced tech features such as animations and augmented reality (AR) elements are also very popular among real money players in India.

Everybody Loves the Live Dealer

The overwhelming demand for live games can easily explain the high results achieved by the innovative gaming category, because being live is the very essence of game shows: a live host is presenting the game in real time on a live stream from a dedicated casino studio.

And the base game can be anything from an old TV game (like “Wheel of Fortune”or “Deal or No Deal”), a childhood board game (Monopoly), a jack-of-all-trades type of thing (like the bonus game-packed “Crazy Time” by Evolution), or even a live roulette game enhanced with animated lightnings that strike lucky numbers and give them huge bet multipliers.

The live game show “Lightning Roulette” by itself amasses 68.4% of the turnovers generated by the whole roulette category, and an impressive 15.68% of the total operator turnovers. This single game’s footprint is comparable to the share of the whole category of blackjack games, which are ranked third by generated revenues with a share of 16.11%.

“XXXTreme Lightning Roulette”, “Instant Roulette”, and “Speed Auto Roulette” are some of the other nine roulette titles that have found a place among the top 22 games with turnovers exceeding 1% of the operator turnovers.

Other classic casino gaming categories like baccarat (with a share of 7.45% of total operator turnovers), slots (4.59%), and poker games such as Hold’em (2.69), Triple Card (0.69%), and Stud (0.14%) also attract notable player interest.

Indian games like Andar Bahar (2.97%) and Teen Patti (1.67%), as well as other casino game categories of Asian origin like Sic Bo (3.06%), Dragon Tiger (2.27%), and Fan Tan (0.34%) have kept their place in the heart of desi players despite the competition of the iconic roulette wheel and the rest of the Western casino games.