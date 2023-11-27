OnePlus has published the first official images of his new smartphone, OnePlus 12thus revealing the design of the device in advance of the presentation which will take place on December 15th.

As we reported in recent days, many thought that OnePlus would reveal the 12 Series at the brand’s tenth anniversary event on December 4, but apparently we will have to wait a little longer.

There exit date OnePlus 12 will in fact be announced on December 15th and the company has seen fit to build up the enthusiasm by anticipating some moves, specifically by publishing the images of the device which you can see at the top of the news and below.