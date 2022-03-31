Nearly a thousand people, including civilians and military, will ensure the correct development of the Route of the Fortresses during the fifty kilometers of route, this Saturday. Sources from the organization specified yesterday to THE TRUTH that there will be exactly 540 soldiers and 320 civilians, including volunteers and health personnel, who will be part of the race device.

To all this we must add the 98 vehicles made available to the runners, including members of Civil Protection, the Red Cross and 061 ambulances. The organization closes the last details during these days. A delegation recognizes during this week the route of the test, in case there was any irregularity with the last rains. All the sections are reviewed, it is guaranteed that they are practicable and the signage will be well highlighted, official sources told this newspaper. This Saturday, in any case, the weather forecast is positive.

The organization has registered 4,751 participants and yesterday, on the official website, some recommendations, obligations and situations that can lead to disqualification from the race were recalled. The use of the mask will be mandatory at the time of departure, which will be staggered in several boxes. Also at the moment of crossing the finish line, when the runners approach refreshment and physiotherapy points, among others.

The finish point is, as always, at the General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School (EIMGAF), located on the climb to Tentegorra. The health situation will finally allow access for fans and family members. The organization anticipates that around 10,000 people will pass through there on Saturday.

The collection of bibs for all categories is tomorrow, Friday, uninterrupted from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Also the same Saturday, from 06.45 to 7.30. The pick-up point is at the cruise terminal in the port. The general test starts at 08.05. Anyone who has not reached kilometer 38 before 6:05 p.m. in the Navantia parking lot will be disqualified.