narga_lifestream he made a splendid Tornado cosplaythe very powerful esper of One Punch Manand thanks to a little post-processing the final result looks like a manga cover.

A member of the Hero Association, Terror Tornado is the sister of Storm and occupies the second position of the Class S: it is equipped with telekinetic powers which allow her to lift anything, including her body, and she possesses lightning fast reflexes.

Speaking of One-Punch Man, the series was the protagonist of a collaboration with Overwatch 2 which brought the skins of SaitamaTatsumaki, Genos and Spatent Rider.

“Finally cosplayed one of my favorite One-Punch Man characters!” Natalia wrote. “The interpretation of a powerful and arrogant girl, who hides his tragic childhood behind a cheeky personality? I’m just like that too!”

Among his latest narga_lifestream works are Jaina Proudmoore from World of Warcraft, Ashley from Resident Evil 4, Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7 and Ciri as a samurai from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.