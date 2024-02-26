The very first spoilers of the chapter 1109 Of ONE PIECE, the manga that continues to give great emotions to its readers with twists that follow one after the other. The clash a Egghead It seems to be winding down now, each of the mugiwara is engaged against a different opponent, how will they manage to get through this time? Before discussing it, however, let's do a little recap, where were we left with the previous pages, those of chapter 1108?

While Caribou tries to sell all the information he has received about ancestral weapons to the Teach's crew, Dory And Brogy they arrive in front of Frankie And Bonnie saving them from the vice admiral's attack Shear. Afterwards they continue towards the center of the island to save yourself Vegapunk, Luffy And Sanji.

Meanwhile continue thereor clash between Luffy and Saturnwhile Sanji tries to bring Vegapunk to safety but Kizaru comes to put a spanner in the works of the mugiwara cook. It is at this moment that Luffy, harnessing the power of the Gear 5, takes on a giant shape and blocks Kizaru and Saturn at the same time.

Sanji and Vegapunk therefore manage to reach the laboratory and at the end we hear the voice of Vegapunk That is about to convey to the world one of the most disconcerting truths of the world of One Piece.

What does Vegapunk want to reveal to the world? Will it be something related to the ancient kingdom? Or a secret related to devil fruits?

Spoilers for chapter 1109

We all agree that these last chapters have added a lot of irons to the fire. The clash between Zoro and Luccithe mugiwara's last-ditch attempt to save Bonney and Vegapunkthe arrival of the giants of Elbafthe presence of Teach's crew and now this, Vegapunk who wants to reveal an unspeakable secret to the world.

Let's start immediately with the official preview on X. The post reads more or less like this: “Egghead is in a state of extreme chaos! Who will have the last laugh?”. I think it is a common opinion that the long-awaited accident is now close, but now, with the information we have, we can try to make some hypotheses on what will trigger it. In fact, with great probability the truth confessed by Vegapunk could be the cause or in any case could contribute to the chaos to come.

However, there are still many outstanding questions in addition to the secret of Vegapunk: ithe role of the iron giant that we saw awakening, the role of Dory and Brogy, Catarina and Van Auger's response to Caribou, the clash between Zoro and Lucci and finally some more clarification on Gear 5 which, more than a year later, continues to be a very mysterious form.

All episodes of the ONE PIECE anime are available on Crunchyroll with Italian subtitles. The Egghead saga is available in simulcast on Prime Video and a week later also on Netflix. The manga is available in full on Amazonwhere you can also purchase ONE PIECE FILM: RED. The ONE PIECE live action series is available exclusively on Netflix, here you can find our review.