There is even 70 thermal centers included in the Thermalism Program 2025 in Spain, of which 18 are in Galicia. Of course, only two of them are in the province of A Coruña, although if there is one that stands out for its good location it is the Compostela Spa Hotel. Located in the parish of Santa María dos Ánxeles, in the municipality of Brión, It is one of the best hotels that pensioners and retirees can visit during the next year.

Located just a quarter of an hour from Santiago de Compostela, This incredible accommodation is not only in a privileged location to explore the wonders of the city, but it is also a authentic oasis of tranquility. Furthermore, it has a thermal program spectacular so that all guests have an unforgettable stay in which they will forget about day-to-day worries.

The magnificent Hotel Balneario Compostela in Galicia

Compostela Spa Hotel Galician Tourism

This hotel located in the heart of A Maía Valley It was inaugurated in 2004, and has 59 rooms Decorated with great detail so that guests have a perfect stay. Furthermore, it has a full gym and sports facilities so that those who wish to exercise can do so, although where the Hotel Balneario de Compostela really stands out is in its incredible thermal and therapeutic offer.

The mineral-medicinal waters of the spa were already known “since Roman times”, as stated on the Galician Tourism website. It has impressive thermal pools so that those staying at this hotel can enjoy its properties to the fullest, as well as a Turkish bath and a bithermal shower, although its thermal circuit It includes many more options so that those who complete it leave completely relaxed.

Compostela Spa Hotel Javier T. / Hotel Balneario de Compostela

The Hotel Balneario de Compostela is one of the main centers in all of Galicia in terms of well-being. As confirmed by the accommodation itself on its page, there are up to 58 treatments available for guests who spend the night in some of its rooms. In addition to hydrotherapy, there are also numerous treatment options. massage therapy, aesthetics and even medical consultations. All this makes this accommodation an incredible place to spend a few days without worries.





How to get to the Hotel Balneario de Compostela

To get to this magnificent hotel from the city of Santiago de Compostela, you just have to take the SC-20 and then take the exit AG-56. Finally, we must face the AC-304 and AC-543 to get to O Tremo, the population center where it is located. The journey is just a quarter of an hour.

