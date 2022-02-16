Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A few days full of happiness and together with several of her relatives were those that Paulina González Aispuro spent in Los Cabos to celebrate her 19th life anniversary through this trip.

Splendid gift that was given to her by her mother, Consuelo Aispuro, who organized all the activities in which they participated these days spent together as a family, always highlighting the great affection they have for Paulina, the main reason for these days of rest.

And also, during the course of her birthday, the honoree received many blessings and best wishes from her other loved ones and her friends from long ago, as she was one of the most beloved and close people for a long time. Affectionate gestures that the celebrated one reciprocated with some nice words from her because they never forget her on this date.

At the end of each walk, the visitors of this place tasted dishes from the region to pamper their palates and thus get to know the gastronomy of the place where they were vacationing. And which is one of the most beautiful tourist destinations in Mexico.

But without a doubt, the best of all these days that they spent together and as a family was seeing the happiness that could be seen on Paulina’s face every time she received a token of affection or a gift for her birthday. Since with this they showed that they took a little of their time to look for an article that they knew would be to the taste and total pleasure of the birthday girl. Which is why every detail she received was much more emotional for the delighted young honoree.

!! Congratulations!!