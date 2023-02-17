One hundred of these days, Lautaro. A hundred like the goals scored for Inter, friendlies included, up until last Monday’s match against Sampdoria. One hundred like the millions that express your value, at least basic, on the market. Days like the ones you are experiencing, days as a leader. Since the beginning of the year you have entered the scorer’s table seven times in nine games, with goals that are as beautiful as they are “heavy”, like the one against Milan in the last championship derby.