Friday, August 18, 2023, 09:15



A 42-year-old man died this Thursday and two young people, ages 23 and 24, were injured in a traffic accident that occurred in Torre Pacheco with several vehicles involved, according to the Emergency Coordination Center.

The Emergency Coordination Center received several calls around 7:35 p.m. warning of the accident on the F-22 highway, which goes from Balsicas to Torre Pacheco, in the town of Torre Pacheco, with three vehicles involved.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting and Rescue Consortium, a Civil Guard Traffic patrol, Highway Maintenance personnel and ambulances from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergencies Management went to the scene.

As a result of the accident, a 42-year-old man died and two other people, aged 23 and 24, involved in the accident were treated ‘in situ’.