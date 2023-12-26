At least one person lost their life due to a falling tree in eastern Australia as a result of the strong storms that hit the region with torrential rains, hailstorms and hurricane-force winds that left electrical outages, The authorities report this Tuesday.

The northeastern state of Queensland Ambulance Service said today that a 59-year-old woman died when a tree fell on her last night in the tourist area Gold Coast area, about 79 kilometers south of Brisbane.

“It was a set of tragic circumstances”said the assistant commissioner of the Gold Coast Ambulance Service, Andrew Hebbron, in statements to journalists reported by the Australian public broadcaster ABC.

The woman's death occurred on a day in which the powerful storm caused multiple downfalls of trees that caused damage to houses or blocked roads, while the strong winds that blew the day before – up to 100 kilometers per hour – They caused about 300 electrical cables to fall.

Some 124,000 people were left without electricity on the Gold Coast during Christmas night, the majority of whom are still waiting for these services to be restored on Tuesday.

Weather forecasts indicate that the Gold Coast and the surrounding areas of this touristThe area will experience another day of torrential rains todaypotential floods, hailstorms and winds of up to 90 kilometers.

For this reason, amusement parks, such as Movie Word and Dream World, closed their doors.

In addition, the storm is expected to affect areas of the state of New South Wales, neighboring Queensland to the south, which will complicate the course of the traditional regatta between the cities of Sydney and Hobart – the capital of Tasmania -.

Since Sunday, the storms that have affected New South Wales have flooded various streets in Sydney, as well as the city's airport.

Last week, dozens of remote Australian communities were left isolated in the far north of Queensland state following flooding caused by Cyclone Jasper.

Australia has faced a season of heavy rains on its east coast despite the fact that it faces a drier than usual climate this southern summer due to El Niño, a natural phenomenon caused by currents in the Pacific Ocean that, aggravated by the Global warming could cause devastating disasters.

EFE

