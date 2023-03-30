COMES BACK? 🇲🇽

‘Chicharito’ insists on a ‘last dance’ with the Tricolor, as reported by André Marín through halftime.

It could happen on April 19 in the friendly against 🇺🇸 reports the source.

🗣️ Javier indicated in a twitch broadcast that he wants to be summoned by Cocca. pic.twitter.com/xTZTjyrjfb

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) March 29, 2023