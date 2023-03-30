During practically the entire cycle of Gerardo Martino, Javier Hernández was banned within the Tri after a couple of indiscipline caused by the Mexican striker in the first call of “Tata” in front of the national team. The rest is history. The apologies of the former Manchester United came very late and at the end of the road he was left out of the World Cup in Qatar 2022 by decision of the then coach of the Mexican team.
Now, during the management of Diego Cocca, the door has been reopened for the top scorer of the team to return to Tri. The soccer player has free options, because in his own words he has declared that he wants to continue within the national team, which is why he himself has not withdrawn from the Mexican team. The coaching staff also announced at the time that any footballer who has not resigned from the Mexican team will be considered, including ‘Chicharito’, and that is why the return of ’14’ would already have a date.
According to information from André Marín, one of El Tri’s plans is to take Javier to the friendly duel in April outside of the FIFA date, where the Mexican team will face the United States. The forwards of Europe will not be able to attend this call, and without Raúl and Santiago Giménez, Henry Martín has a guaranteed presence and the people of the Federation will work to get the LA Galaxy to loan ‘Chicharito’ for this match against the northern neighbor. Everything will depend in part on the striker recovering in time from his injury.
