On video: the “forbidden steps” of “Tino” Asprilla in a tremendous rumba with J Balvin

Faustino the ‘Tino’ Asprilla has excelled throughout his life for two factors: his ability with the ball and his ease off the pitch.

The former striker for Italian Parma and English Newcastle was recognized throughout his active years for his activity away from the grass. Asprilla, almost a pure hedonist, starred in different headlines because of his taste for parties and having a good time.

Now, in his facet as a commentator for ‘ESPN Colombia’, ‘Tino’ maintains its essence on the surface. This was demonstrated at J Balvin’s birthday party.

The ‘Tino’ Asprilla had a party with J Balvin

Photo: Instagram Tino Asprilla, social networks

At the 38th birthday celebration of J Balvin, one of the most popular reggaeton artists in the world, Asprilla stole the entire show.

The ex-soccer player, invited along with other stars of the Colombian show business, enjoyed the rumba of the Antioquian singer like no one else.The video of the moment in which he stepped forward to throw his ‘forbidden steps’: a growing trend.

