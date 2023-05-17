On video: the “forbidden steps” of “Tino” Asprilla in a tremendous rumba with J Balvin

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
Screenshots TikTok Alejagonzalez
The former player of the Colombian National Team “gave a lecture” on how to celebrate a birthday.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Faustino the ‘Tino’ Asprilla has excelled throughout his life for two factors: his ability with the ball and his ease off the pitch.
The former striker for Italian Parma and English Newcastle was recognized throughout his active years for his activity away from the grass. Asprilla, almost a pure hedonist, starred in different headlines because of his taste for parties and having a good time.
Now, in his facet as a commentator for ‘ESPN Colombia’, ‘Tino’ maintains its essence on the surface. This was demonstrated at J Balvin’s birthday party.
(We recommend: ‘We are many gays in football’: the first openly gay Fifa referee speaks).
The ‘Tino’ Asprilla had a party with J Balvin
At the 38th birthday celebration of J Balvin, one of the most popular reggaeton artists in the world, Asprilla stole the entire show.
The ex-soccer player, invited along with other stars of the Colombian show business, enjoyed the rumba of the Antioquian singer like no one else.The video of the moment in which he stepped forward to throw his ‘forbidden steps’: a growing trend.
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#video #forbidden #steps #Tino #Asprilla #tremendous #rumba #Balvin
Leave a Reply