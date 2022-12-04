Macron has traveled to the US on a state visit to meet his counterpart, Joe Biden, and try to “resynchronize” the agendas on both sides of the Atlantic. On the one hand, the recipe for a way out of the crisis: in Europe there are fears of US protectionism from the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, which provides for massive subsidies. On the political side, there are signs that the positions are getting closer. Both have reaffirmed their alliance against Putin at the White House.

Are there symptoms or evidence of being close, not to the end of the war, but at least to a truce or a negotiating table? Was the withdrawal from Kherson “a turning point” as stressed by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell? These are some of the questions that we raise from the start in this edition of En Primera Plana and we address them together with our guests: See also Brussels proposes to expropriate Russia's frozen funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine – Eusebio Val, correspondent for La Vanguardia. – Enric Bonet, correspondent for El Periódico. – Yago del Barrio, energy engineer at Science Po, Paris. – Xavier Colás, RFI correspondent in Moscow, Russia.

#Front #Page #Joe #Biden #Emmanuel #Macron #underline #alliance #Putin