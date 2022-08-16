On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister, was honored today to wash the Kaaba.
Upon the arrival of the Crown Prince to the Grand Mosque, accompanied by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Minister of Sports, he was received by the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais.
As soon as Muhammad bin Salman arrived at the Grand Mosque, he circumambulated the ancient house and performed the two rak’ahs of circumambulation.
After that, the Crown Prince went inside the Kaaba, where he was honored to wash it, and then performed the two units of the Sunnah.
He also had the honor of washing the Kaaba with the Crown Prince, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Taif, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah, member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, and member of the Council of Senior Scholars Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Muhammad Al-Mutlaq, and a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, and a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Bandar bin Abdulaziz Balila and the guardians of the Sacred House of God.
