In Russia, another 124,070 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, a record since the beginning of the pandemic, while 621 deaths from complications in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the task force appointed by the Moscow government to monitor the progress of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, signaling the continued spread of the Omicron variant. On the other hand, 9,090 Covid patients were admitted to Russian hospitals on the last day.