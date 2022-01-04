The Omicron variant is 3 times more contagious than the Delta variant. It is the data that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) of the United States put pen to paper in the guidelines relating to quarantine – abbreviated – after contact with a positive.

“Preliminary data indicates that the Omicron variant is up to 3 times more contagious than the Delta variant.” With shorter isolation and quarantine periods, according to recommendations, it is crucial that people continue to wear proper masks and take extra precautions in the 5 days following the end of isolation or quarantine “, the document continues.

“The data from the models in the UK reinforce the importance of wearing a mask. After the fifth day following a positive test, it is estimated that 31% of people remain contagious”, say the CDC referring to a pre-study study. print published online December 24. The percentage drops to 22 on the sixth day and to 16 on the seventh. 5% of positives can infect even after 10 days.

“The use of masks and prevention strategies, such as receiving the recommended vaccine doses and the booster, social distancing, testing and improved aeration are all key to preventing covid and reducing contagion,” continues the CDC. , which refers in particular to a study published in the Journal of Medical Virology.

Professor Kimihito Ito of the University of Hokkaido in Japan used data from 758 confirmed Omicron cases in Denmark and developed a method to calculate the contagiousness of a variant based on the infections detected over a given period. “Theoretically, the enormous transmission advantage can derive from two independent factors”, observe the Japanese scientists, referring to the “greater intrinsic transmissibility of Omicron than that of Delta” and the “substantial ability of the Omicron variant to escape the ‘existing immunity at the population level conferred naturally or with vaccination “.