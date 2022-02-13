According to a survey by the Zoe Covid Study, more than 20% of Britons who were infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus complained of low back pain in the past week, a still little-known symptom of the disease.

The information is from the British newspaper The Sun. The research was carried out through the application developed by Zoe Limited and King’s College London, where patients can register the symptoms they feel.

Sore throat and headache, in addition to fatigue and nasal congestion, are the main complaints recorded in the new variant of the coronavirus.

