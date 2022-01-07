The Public Prosecution Service suspects the 36-year-old man from Utrecht who was arrested on the A2 on Thursday because of a threatening situation around crime reporter John van den Heuvel of ‘preparing a serious crime’. The examining magistrate decided on Friday afternoon that for that reason he will remain in custody until next Wednesday, a spokesperson for the national prosecutor’s office of the Public Prosecution Service reported. NRC.

The man is suspected of preparing a crime that carries at least eight years in prison, the spokesman for the national prosecutor’s office said. The judiciary is not yet able to say anything about the nature of that crime. A decision will be made next week whether the suspect’s pre-trial detention will be extended by another 14 days.

Sources previously confirmed to NRC that there was a fear of an attack or kidnapping of John van den Heuvel driving on the highway. The Telegraphreporter has been heavily protected for years. He said on Thursday that he was “glad” that his “security guards are sharp and act adequately”. The police closed off the A2 between Breukelen and Maarssen for an hour to arrest the suspect.