Forlì is preparing to welcome the 19th edition of “Old Time Show”, the vintage car and motorbike exchange exhibition scheduled for Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th March. An event, organized by Romagna Fiere, Crame Aps (Club Romagnolo Auto Moto d'Epoca) and the Velocifero of Rimini with the patronage of Asi (Automotoclub Storico Italiano) which is now recognized nationally as a fixed event for motoring enthusiasts.

Rich programme

In addition to the exchange exhibition in which they will take part more than 200 exhibitors, the program includes an exhibition of vintage vehicles and vehicles, the sale of original spare parts and many shows. The exhibition of Asi motorbikes is of absolute international level, a history of two wheels from the 1922 Velocette to the Ducati Superbikes, but also the cars and motorbikes of the Crame, the Sport Club Velocifero and the Hermitage Veteran Engine, as well as the vehicles historical transport and work of the Circolo Italiano Camion Storici.

Lots of performances

Every half an hour in the outdoor area the Quad Evolution & Stuntman Show Production team, the cars from the Mirabilandia police school and Team 96 will perform with the drifting car and safe driving courses. Three rallies are also planned: that of Alfa Romeo Duetto, that of Auto Moto Tuning and that of the Svalvolati sull'Adriatico charity association.