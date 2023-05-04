Half a frozen shower on San Siro and on Milan’s Champions League ambitions, which does not go beyond a draw with Cremonese on the day in which, apart from Rome, all the direct competitors for Europe win. The Rossoneri paid for the discontinuity of pace during the match, the numerous errors in front of goal (De Ketelaere and Diaz, in particular, have a guilty conscience for the failed chances) and the abundant turnover (seven changes compared to the previous match). Cremonese passes with a personal action by Okereke, very good at getting rid of Kalulu and Thiaw, Milan regain the draw in the final on the developments of a free kick by Messias.