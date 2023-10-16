Passenger Terminal A is considered one of the largest airport terminals in the world, and aims to enhance Abu Dhabi’s global position as a center for tourism and trade exchange. It is scheduled to double the airport’s current capacity, and its size will be three times the size of the previous building, and flights covering 117 destinations around the world will depart from it. The number and range of flights to and from Abu Dhabi will increase.

Airlines will move to Terminal A in 3 stages within two weeks. Following Etihad Airways’ celebratory flight, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will begin operating operations from the new terminal on November 1. As of November 9, Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights, before completing its move to its new headquarters on November 14, along with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and 10 other airlines. All 28 airlines will operate from Terminal A starting November 14.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The new building will contribute to driving the growth of the aviation sector in Abu Dhabi, and will also play an effective role in attracting more companies and tourists to the emirate for many decades to come.”

It is noteworthy that the new passenger terminal covers an area of ​​​​35 thousand square meters, and there are 163 outlets of shops, restaurants and cafes.