Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia: deputy director of the department Yakovlev was detained

Deputy Director of the Department of State Policy and Regulation in the Sphere of Development of Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources Alexey Yakovlev was detained, the ministry reports.

It is noted that the detention of a high-ranking official is connected with his previous place of work in the Taganay National Park. At the same time, it is unknown what exactly the civil servant is suspected of.

Before receiving a post at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Yakovlev was the director of the Taganay National Park.

Yakovlev is an economist by training, graduated from Chelyabinsk State University. He became the director of Taganay Park in 2010, and since 2019 he has headed the Zigalga National Park. In 2020, a civil servant was recognized “Person of the Year” in the category “Environmental Initiative” by the publication “Business Quarter”. In January 2021, Yakovlev went to work at the Ministry of Natural Resources as deputy director of the department of state policy and regulation in the field of development of specially protected natural areas. Explaining getting a new position, he said it was an individual initiative.

See also Yemen..13 people were killed and 27 injured by lightning strikes We received a proposal from the minister to delegate his person to the federal structure. I volunteered Alexey YakovlevDeputy Director of the Department of State Policy and Regulation in the Development of Specially Protected Natural Areas of the Ministry of Natural Resources

After Yakovlev left as director of Taganay became his deputy for environmental education and scientific activities is Elvina Novoselova, who has worked in the park since 2012.

Local authorities accused Taganay National Park of selling out

In 2014, the authorities of Zlatoust allowed Taganaysky Cordon LLC to lease two hectares of municipal land “to organize recreation for the population.” In 2016, official Andrei Kryuchko, who was then in charge of municipal property, without the consent of the head of the city published order for the sale of this plot. At the same time, the purpose of the land also changed: “for the construction of facilities for organizing recreation for the population.” The case received additional resonance due to the close proximity of the site to the borders of the Taganay National Park. During the investigation of the high-profile case of the “Taganay sale,” the damage caused to the city appreciated almost 600 thousand rubles.

At the same time, the city mayor denied information about the sale of park land. “The lands of the national park are federal, and if we sold even one square, they would take our heads off,” said He. The official explained that the plot, the sale of which was investigated as part of a criminal case opened by the Investigative Committee, only adjoins the national park.