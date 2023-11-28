You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Nairo Quintana
Efe and Instagram Nairo Quintana
Nairo Quintana
The cyclist from Boyacá returns to the World Tour after signing for one year with Movistar.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Nairo Quintana has generated great expectations with his return to a professional team of the WorldTour. The cyclist born in Boyacá signed a one-year contract with the Movistar Team after reaching an agreement with the director Eusebio Unzué.
It may be of interest to you: Liverpool excelled! Tremendous gift that he gave to Luis Díaz, his father and his family
There has been much speculation about the return of ‘Nairomán’ to high-level racing, several experts claim that he should have a leading role in the Iberian team, since he still has the strength in his legs to fight for titles.
In addition, they talked about the possible challenges that the rider born in Cómbita would have. At first, it was speculated that the first race with the Movistar jersey was going to be the Tour Colombia.
We tell you: Rigoberto Urán puts his first uniform on sale, famous for his novel: this is worth it
However, this Tuesday Nairo Quintana himself came out to clarify the rumors and confirmed that the first race of 2024 will be the Vuelta a la Comunidad de Valencia, which will take place from January 31 to February 4.
In an interview with Snail Radio, the 33-year-old runner explained that his first challenge will be in the country where his team is based. Yes indeed, He neither ruled out nor confirmed his participation in the Colombia Tour.
Read here: Javier Fernández explodes and speaks out after controversy with Eduardo Luis: hacking?
Confirmation of the presence of the ‘Condor’ in the Colombian race will have to wait and will be evaluated by the cyclist and his team. It should be noted that Tour Colombia 2.1 will be from February 6 to 11, 2024.
HAROLD YEPES
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Official #Nairo #Quintana #reveals #test #face #Europe