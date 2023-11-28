Nairo Quintana has generated great expectations with his return to a professional team of the WorldTour. The cyclist born in Boyacá signed a one-year contract with the Movistar Team after reaching an agreement with the director Eusebio Unzué.

There has been much speculation about the return of ‘Nairomán’ to high-level racing, several experts claim that he should have a leading role in the Iberian team, since he still has the strength in his legs to fight for titles.

Winner of the Giro d’Italia

In addition, they talked about the possible challenges that the rider born in Cómbita would have. At first, it was speculated that the first race with the Movistar jersey was going to be the Tour Colombia.

However, this Tuesday Nairo Quintana himself came out to clarify the rumors and confirmed that the first race of 2024 will be the Vuelta a la Comunidad de Valencia, which will take place from January 31 to February 4.

In an interview with Snail Radio, the 33-year-old runner explained that his first challenge will be in the country where his team is based. Yes indeed, He neither ruled out nor confirmed his participation in the Colombia Tour.

Confirmation of the presence of the ‘Condor’ in the Colombian race will have to wait and will be evaluated by the cyclist and his team. It should be noted that Tour Colombia 2.1 will be from February 6 to 11, 2024.

Nairo Quintana is still looking for a team. Photo: Instagram: Nairo Quintana

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

