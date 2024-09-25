by VALERIO BARRETTA

MotoGP India, another postponement

The ordeal of the race continues MotoGP in India. After the cancellation of this year’s event, the MotoGP will not return to the Asian country in 2025 either: Dorna confirmed this in a short note.

The press release

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna confirm that the Indian Grand Prix will be included in the 2026 FIM MotoGP calendar, becoming a reserve event for 2025“.

“Operational circumstances have forced the event to be delayed from its initial placement near the start of the 2025 calendar. With no dates available towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in early 2026.“, it reads. “Both MotoGP and InvestUP are working hard to bring MotoGP back to the Buddh International Circuit with a world-class event and are committed to establishing India as a destination for global sporting events. Our partnership with InvestUP to bring MotoGP back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoGP looks forward to racing in front of our incredible Indian fans as soon as possible”.

MotoGP was due to visit the Buddh International Circuit this year, but was again pulled “for operational reasons.” The circuit made its debut on the calendar last year with Marco Bezzecchi winning the long race.