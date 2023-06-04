Official divorce between Benzema and Real Madrid. The club issued a statement to sanction the separation from its captain who could accept the pharaonic offers coming from Saudi Arabia: “Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable phase as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends.”
June 4, 2023 (change June 4, 2023 | 12:24)
