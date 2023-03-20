Odnoklassniki announced the launch of a hobby show with actor Sergei Burunov

Odnoklassniki (OK) announced the launch of a flagship hobby show with popular actor Sergei Burunov. This is stated in a press release received by the editors of “Lenta.ru”.

The project, dedicated to the unique hobbies of users of the social network, was called “Woked People”. It will be the first in a lineup of original shows to be released exclusively on the platform this year.

Participation in the project will be taken by OK users who were selected during the casting. They will show their talents on stage and win a cash prize for creative development. Also, famous artists and bloggers are involved in the project, who will guess the hobby and fight for a prize for their team. Among such celebrities are Stas Kostyushkin, Olga Seryabkina and Azamat Musagaliev.

Issues will be published weekly in the official group on the social network on Tuesdays. The first one will be available on March 28th. Also, the updated OK logo will be used for the first time in the project and advertising campaign in support of it.

In early February, it was reported about the casting for the project. It was noted that OK users of any age can become participants in the show.