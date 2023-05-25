Thursday, May 25, 2023
Oath Keepers leader sentenced to 18 years in jail for assault on US Capitol

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 25, 2023
in World
Oath Keepers leader sentenced to 18 years in jail for assault on US Capitol


Storming the United States Capitol

Storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, January 6, 2021.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

Storming of the Capitol in Washington, DC, United States, January 6, 2021.

It is the most serious sentence pronounced to date linked to the assault that occurred on January 6, 2021.

A far-right leader in the United States, Stewart Rhodes, was sentenced this Thursday to 18 years in prison for “sedition”, the most serious sentence pronounced to date linked to the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“You represent a persistent threat and a danger to the country,” said federal judge Amit Mehta, justifying the severity of the sentence handed down against the founder of the Oath Keepers militia.

(News in development. Expansion soon)

AFP

