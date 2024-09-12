“The proposal formulated today by Minister Schillaci on the arrest in flagrante delicto of a crime, even deferred within 48 hours, against those who commit violence against healthcare workers” is acceptable, says Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi), who this morning participated in the meeting between the Minister of Health and the Orders of Healthcare Professions. According to Fnopi, however, it would also be “necessary to strengthen the indications for ex officio prosecution already provided by the Government in the ‘bollette’ decree. This is a path that is little used today within companies and for this reason we have asked the minister to strengthen awareness in this sense”, Mangiacavalli reports in a note.

As for the deferred arrest in flagrante delicto, he comments, “it is an important element to ease the tension of these days and build a cultural path to raise awareness among citizens regarding the use of the National Health Service facilities”.