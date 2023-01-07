The number of people injured in the collapse of the roof of a hotel in the Turkish city of Sarikamish has reached 32 people. This was announced on January 7 by the TV channel CNN Turk.

“23 out of 32 of our citizens injured in the incident were released, and the process of preliminary observation and examination of 9 of our citizens continues,” the TV channel quotes the words of the governor of the province of Kars, where Sarykamysh is located, Turker Oksuz.

According to the TV channel, the incident occurred at about 18:45 in the Cibiltepe ski center in Sarikamish. During the event, the suspended ceiling of the hotel’s conference room collapsed. As a result of the incident, 10 people were taken to the hospital by ambulances, and 22 people went to hospitals on their own, where they received medical attention.

The Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca also confirmed the data on 32 victims.

“32 people were injured when the ceiling of a hotel in Kars Sarikamish collapsed. 23 wounded were hospitalized on an outpatient basis, 9 wounded were taken to the state hospital Kars Sarykamysh by ambulances. The general condition of the wounded is good. Get well soon,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier that day, it was reported that 10 people were injured as a result of the collapse of the ceiling in a hotel in Sarikamish. Currently, rescuers and investigators are working at the scene of the incident. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.