Two fines imposed by the NPO on broadcaster Ongehoord Nederland have been withdrawn. The NPO announced this on Thursday. With the decision, which was made after previous discussions between the NPO leadership and ON chairman Arnold Karskens, the NPO Ongehoord Nederland hopes to provide space “to meet the requirements set for all public broadcasters”.

The NPO imposed a total of three fines on Ongehoord Nederland. The first fine of 84,000 euros, for violation of the NPO's journalistic code, will not be withdrawn. The two subsequent fines, worth 56,000 euros for failure to cooperate within the NPO and 132,000 euros because ON continued to ignore the NPO's journalistic code, will be withdrawn.

After the third sanction, then State Secretary Gunay Uslu (Media) received a request from the NPO to revoke ON's license, which Uslu rejected.

By withdrawing the last two sanctions, the NPO says it hopes that the broadcaster will adhere to the NPO's journalistic code and “choose an attitude that contributes to cooperation with all other parties within the public broadcaster.” In a statement on its own website, ON chairman Karskens says that the decision “once again proves how hopeless the NPO's mission was to eliminate ON from the system.”