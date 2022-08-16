The family huddled around that white coffin, while around the community it huddled with relatives and friends of the 11 year old boy hit in Terracina. Great emotion for the death of Romeo Goòia, who will now be able to embrace his father, who recently passed away, in heaven. The family is still in shock from what happened.

Romeo Goliath he was only 11 years old. He died in Terracina, in Lazio, hit while he was in the street with his mother and aunt. A few years ago the family had lost their father: today the mother, desperate, had to face another very serious bereavement.

There were all his relatives and friends in the church of Santi Antonio da Padova and Annibale Maria, ai Aminei Hills. And also the whole city, united in pain to say goodbye to the 11-year-old boy who tragically died in a car accident.

There were teammates from rugbyfriends of the scouts, schoolmates, the whole neighborhood where the little one lived with his mother, supported by family and friends on the day of farewell to his little Romeo.

There was also the grandmother, in tears, incredulous that in that little white coffin there was the body of her beloved grandson, who recently received Communion here from Don Rosario, parish priest of the church who recalled those moments in his homily .

11-year-old boy hit in Terracina, his mother’s letter

The mother wanted to remember her baby in a letter that moved everyone.