King of kings from his vantage point of 23 Grand Slams just reached, novak

Djokovic has not enjoyed the same affection as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadalhis illustrious travel companions.

But two decades of career have left some remnants of a polyhedral personality, to say the least.

The 36-year-old Serbian has everything to be an idol: affable, respectful, available, funny, patriotic, good family man, intelligent, cultured, polyglot… But above all he is a person of firm convictions, which has made him generated not a few controversies.

boos and cheers

During Roland Garros, any gesture of disagreement by the Serb was punished with loud boos, except in the run-up to the final, when he was received with an ovation at the height of his challenge that even surprised the player.

Why the animosity? Do you overreact a lot? Can you be perceived as arrogant? The weakness of the public for the already retired does not help him Roger Federer and by Rafael Nadal, its two main rivals.

Djokovic is still in top form despite his age. Her secret from him? A gluten-free diet for ten years, something paradoxical for the son of a pizza maker, an oxygen chamber for recovery, a guru for mental aspects or visits to a mysterious “pyramid” in Bosnia (which is actually a natural hill ).

Novak Djokovic stayed with the Roland Garros after beating Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3 and 7-5. The Serb became the tennis player with the most Grand Slam titles (23) in history.#Roland Garros pic.twitter.com/zSYllWetbQ —Anthony Duarte (@anthonyduartee) June 11, 2023

At Roland Garros, he also revealed an unusual device attached to his chest, a nanotechnology device to measure the variations of his body and manage his performance. “When I was a kid I liked Iron Man, so I try to imitate him,” he joked in the press room.

His bad reputation grew during the pandemic, when he became skeptical of the disease and vaccines, earning him the nickname “NoVax.” He organized a tournament in the Balkans in mid-2020 that became a focus of infections of covid-19 and was deported from Australia in 2022 for trying to enter the country without being vaccinated, which cost him not to participate in his favorite ‘big’.

Back with the covid

And in his triumphant return this year he was once again the subject of controversy, mainly due to an injury that he described as important but that did not prevent him from beating his rivals with great authority.

“It is interesting that only my injury is in doubt. When someone else is injured, he is a victim,” said Djokovic in what could be an allusion to Nadal, praised for his victory in 2022 after almost half a year without playing for a foot injury.

polyglot and fun

But, along with the controversies, Djokovic has shown great gestures and invests time and effort in his seduction campaign: he jokes with the spectators, signs many autographs, never tires of posing with children… He also speaks English, German, Italian and increasingly better French and Spanish. In his first title at Roland Garros he drew a big heart with his racket on clay and in 2020 he gave his winning racket to a child.

Born in Belgrade andn 1987, the young Djokovic was greatly marked by the experience of the war in Kosovowhen he was just 12 years old. To escape the NATO bombing he spent two and a half months at night in bomb shelters… and during the day on a tennis court, since the normal school was closed.

Very patriotic, although he prefers to have his residence in MonacoDjokovic is used to defending the image of Serbia and is concerned about building ties with the countries of the old Yugoslavia.

At Roland Garros he caused a stir by writing on a camera: ‘Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence’, in reference to the clashes in this region, independent since 2008 but not recognized by Serbia.

“That’s what I think. I could repeat it, but I won’t. A lot of people don’t agree, but for me it’s what I think,” he said later.

Djokovic in its purest form, an unlimited champion of firm convictions.

AFP