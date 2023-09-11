US OPEN



He couldn’t achieve it at Wimbledon when he faced one of the best versions of Carlos Alcaraz, but in the final of the US Open, Novak Djokovic made history by reaching 24 victories in Grand Slam finals. His rival, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, had an extraordinary performance in which he eliminated the man who until this tournament was the number 1 in the world.

Having played 35 Grand Slam finals gave Novak Djokovic a considerable advantage over Daniil Medvedev who came with the memory of that 2021 final in which he was able to beat the Serbian in this same championship. The story would be totally different and very hard for the Russian, who could not take a set in the 2023 US Open final.

“This is too significant for me and although it may sound repetitive, it is a dream to have managed to win the 24th Grand Slam. The resilience in me and believing in my body, in my team and in my family has been the key to this. “This award goes to all of them. I always wanted to be the best,” declared the most successful in history in the men’s Grand Slam category, Novak Djokovic.

The attack against Medvedev was from the first games. Djokovic did not want to give any advantage and that unleashed a series of attacks that left him 3 games up in the first set. A total of ten unforced errors for Daniil plus the 81% effectiveness in the first serves of the 23-time Grand Slam winner, were enough to close 6-3 up.

The Russian arrived convinced of leveling the match for the second set and the battle this time was much more even. They shared 6 points each, which forced a tie-breaker in which once again, Novak’s experience and character demonstrated why he is one of the best on the planet and part of the “Big 3”.

Serbian Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts by looking at his box USA TODAY Sports via Reuters With – Robert Deutsch

For the third set, Djokovic again broke in the crucial moments of the game and knew how to close it in his style and with his traditional sense of competition. Medvedev found himself handcuffed and with few resources to generate any kind of advantage in the result. The final score was 6-3, 7-6 and 6-5 in almost 3 and a half hours of play.

In front of the entire New York public and in addition to winning, Novak Djokovic became the oldest player to lift the US Open title at 36 years old and equaled Margaret Court as the two human beings to have achieved the most individual victories. If there were still doubts about the supremacy of this player over other great tennis players such as Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer, today the statistics say who has been the best.