Novak Djokovic expands his legend: US Open champion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Novak Djokovic.
Novak Djokovic.
The Serbian showed his best version in the final and beat Medvedev.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The Serbian Novak Djokovic He beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open on Sunday, winning his 24th Grand Slam title and equaling Margaret Court’s absolute tennis record.
Taking revenge for his defeat in the 2021 final, Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 amid the jubilation of the center court in Flushing Meadows, New York.
At 36 years old, the giant from Belgrade crowns an amazing season in which he has won three Grand Slam titles and is ahead of the Spanish Rafael Nadal in that race, who remains with 22.
👏🏆THE RAGS ARE OLD! At 36 years and 3 months, Djokovic became the oldest US Open men’s champion in professionalism and surpassed Rosewall, who was crowned at the age of 35 in New York in 1970.
Another gem for the Belgrade right-hander!pic.twitter.com/kEHkgjir43
— Gustavo Goitía (@goitiatenis) September 10, 2023
ADVANCE
AFP
More sports news
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Novak #Djokovic #expands #legend #Open #champion
Leave a Reply