Monday, September 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Novak Djokovic expands his legend: US Open champion

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Novak Djokovic expands his legend: US Open champion

Close


Close

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic.

The Serbian showed his best version in the final and beat Medvedev.

See also  Juve, Iling is not enough: Ierardi-Jimenez, Vicenza wins 2-1 at the Stadium

The Serbian Novak Djokovic He beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open on Sunday, winning his 24th Grand Slam title and equaling Margaret Court’s absolute tennis record.

Taking revenge for his defeat in the 2021 final, Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 amid the jubilation of the center court in Flushing Meadows, New York.

At 36 years old, the giant from Belgrade crowns an amazing season in which he has won three Grand Slam titles and is ahead of the Spanish Rafael Nadal in that race, who remains with 22.

ADVANCE
AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Novak #Djokovic #expands #legend #Open #champion

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result