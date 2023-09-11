Novak Djokovic expands his legend: US Open champion

The Serbian Novak Djokovic He beat Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open on Sunday, winning his 24th Grand Slam title and equaling Margaret Court’s absolute tennis record.

Taking revenge for his defeat in the 2021 final, Djokovic beat Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 amid the jubilation of the center court in Flushing Meadows, New York.

At 36 years old, the giant from Belgrade crowns an amazing season in which he has won three Grand Slam titles and is ahead of the Spanish Rafael Nadal in that race, who remains with 22.

👏🏆THE RAGS ARE OLD! At 36 years and 3 months, Djokovic became the oldest US Open men’s champion in professionalism and surpassed Rosewall, who was crowned at the age of 35 in New York in 1970.

Another gem for the Belgrade right-hander!pic.twitter.com/kEHkgjir43 — Gustavo Goitía (@goitiatenis) September 10, 2023

ADVANCE

AFP

More sports news