Monday, January 16, 2023
Novak Djokovic: alarm for a problem that would take him out of the Australian Open

January 16, 2023
close

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open.

The Serb did not play the tournament last year: he was deported for not having the covid-19 vaccine.

Novak Djokovic’s return to Australia was highly celebrated by his fans in that country, after he was unable to participate in the first grand slam of the season in 2022.

A year ago, Djokovic was deported, after being held in a hotel for not having the covid-19 vaccine. The Australian government even banned him from entering for three years, although later the Serb’s lawyers managed to lift the punishment.

The physical problem that sets off the alarms with Djokovic

Now, with permission to enter and with all the possibilities to fight for the title, now an alarm is raised by the physical condition of the former number one in the world, today in fifth place in the ATP world rankings.

Djokovic has canceled several of his training sessions throughout this week, suffering from a sore hamstring in his left leg. In fact, this Monday he had a practice scheduled, hours after his debut, which ultimately did not take place.

The Serbian has his first round match scheduled for this Tuesday, when he will have to face the Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena, number 75 in the world ranking. The game is scheduled at 4:15 in the morning, Colombia time.

“Honestly, I think that last year was not his fault. He said from the beginning that he was not going to get vaccinated and he did not deceive anyone. The problem is that he first gets a medical waiver and then they back out. That’s where all the fuss came from. I hope and believe that they will treat him well during the game,” Carballés told Spanish newspaper Marca.

Djokovic has won 21 grand slam tournaments and is the second most winner in history, with one less than the Spanish Rafael Nadal. In addition, he is the player with the most titles at the Australian Open, which he won nine times.

