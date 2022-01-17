Not being able to have a dog at home, 4 boys made a request to the neighbor: the puppy Stevie Ticks answered.

Having a little dog at home that brightens up the days is a great joy for every owner. Sometimes, however, some people cannot have one, although they would like it with all of themselves. These 4 English guys, for example, they really want a dog, but the owner of the house forbids them. Fortunately, the puppy Stevie Ticks and its owner managed to solve their problem.

These four young people have from always dreamed of having a puppy in the house. However, they live together in a rented apartment and, unfortunately, the homeowner never allowed them to take one.

During their stay, the young people noticed their puppy near at home and are madly in love with it. So, one day, they decided to write a letter to the neighbor with one request as sweet as it is unusual.

In the letter the boys introduced themselves and told something more about them. They wrote that they had seen the little dog looking out the window and that, since then, they had been hopelessly of it lovers.

Then they explained their situation to the landlord and, in the end, they brought out the courage and made the request they wanted to make of the man.

In short, they asked if it was possible, from time to time, go for a greeting to the puppy or, even, take him for walks at the park.

Stevie Ticks took care of the answer

After a few days of waiting, the four boys finally got one answer. Stevie Ticks’ owner had also written a letter, on whose envelope he had even retracted a paw of his puppy.

In the letter, it was written:

Dear guys, what a pleasure to receive your letter. I am two years and 4 months old and I am a Sheprador. I am originally from Cyprus, but Chris and Sarah rescued me from a shelter cage. I love meeting new people and it would be great if we could be friends. But I must warn you that the price of my friendship is at least 5 balls a day and scratches on the stomach every time I ask for them.

Since that day, the little dog has found four wonderful new friends, who pamper him with all their love.

This story, told by the 4 boys, took very little to become viral in every part of the world.