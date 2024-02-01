Norway | The sauna raft saved the passengers of the Tesla that fell into the fjord

The rescue service raised the car to the surface, but lowered it back to the bottom because of the smoke.

Two On Thursday afternoon, people were rescued from the frozen Oslofjord, where they had fallen with their Tesla electric car. The Norwegian Broadcasting Company will tell you about it NRK and a newspaper Verdens Gang.

They got out through the windows and sat on the roof of the sinking car to cry for help.

A sauna ferry passing by by chance picked them up almost immediately, after the car had sunk below the surface. The newspaper Verdens Gang published a description of the situation the video.

The incident happened in front of the pier in the Aker Brygge area in Oslo.

“One of the guests ran to me and said that the car has fallen into the water. I accelerated to full speed in the direction of the people”, the sauna ferry captain Nicholas Nordahl told Verdens Gang.

“With the help of two guests, we pulled them up. They got to warm up in the sauna.”

Tesla's the owner and driver told Verdens Gang that he thought his car was in a parking space at the beach pier when his foot hit the gas pedal.

“It drove into the water. It felt horrible,” he said.

“They saved our lives.”

After a while, the tow truck lifted the Tesla out of the water, but there was another surprise ahead, because it started to smoke. Sverre Starholm from the rescue service told NRK that apparently the battery had been damaged somehow and the electrical fire could not be put out normally.

“We put it back to the bottom and let it sit there for 48 hours until we raise it again,” Starholm said.