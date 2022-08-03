Permanent mission of the DPRK to the UN: no one can accuse Pyongyang of possessing nuclear weapons

The Permanent Mission of the DPRK to the UN responded to a number of accusations against the country because of the possession of nuclear weapons, which were voiced at the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York. North Korean diplomats refused to make excuses for the country’s possession of this type of weapon, noting that since the state is not a party to the NPT, no one has the right to accuse Pyongyang of exercising its right to self-defense, reports RIA News.

“Long ago, the DPRK withdrew from the NPT as part of the legal procedure under the relevant article provided for in the treaty. Accordingly, no one has the right to accuse the DPRK, a nuclear-weapon state that is not a party to the NPT, for exercising its right to self-defense,” the statement said.

Earlier, The Guardian newspaper called the West’s actions “flirting with disaster.” The author believes that the policy currently followed by Western countries both in relation to Ukraine and Taiwan increases the risk of starting a global war with the use of nuclear weapons.