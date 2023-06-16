In political matters, there are no permanent or perpetual majorities. Therefore, the opposition parties must maintain an attitude and a mentality always ready to displace the majority. But in today’s context there are symptoms of opposition fatigue. Its parties are obsolete, its leadership fragmented, and the ideology has been thrown aside.

The political class stopped thinking, and the politicians in power lack ideas. Today the opposition parties that no longer seek votes, but rather negotiate multi-member positions, public offices and governmental prerogatives. But society demands better governments, prepared legislators, and conditions for economic, social, and democratic progress.

Given this divergence of interests, the way to achieve political alternation is that society participate directly in the electoral process. But he needs candidacies and the possibility of working without ties or partisan commitments. Society is concerned about its future, and wants to generate solutions to the problems that most affect it.

The difficulty consists in how to build citizen candidacies that truly represent the interest of society. The first step is to overcome the anti-political mentality that prevails in broad social segments. Citizenship must be re-politicized. Only in this way will the political space be revitalized and there will be greater electoral participation.

A second step is to be clear why and for what is it important to access spaces of power. You have to have vision to transcend the electoral situation, and locate where the priorities of society are. Identifying these factors will be the basis for participation and true social unity.

The third step is add a lot of simple people. Above all, to those who are never taken into account, to those who are tired of losing. To those who are unemployed and suffer from deterioration in transportation, urban services, and in the educational and health systems. It is necessary to demonstrate to all of them that their participation in politics can generate the necessary solutions.

The fourth place consists of bring together a lot of different people, from any party or no party. Make them see that there are genuine reasons for unity, and that by working together they can win the elections. We will have to put aside the alphabet soup, and the usual politicians who try to impose parties, coalitions and alliances. We must build a single opposition front where everyone can participate.

Fifth, create a citizen platform with innovative proposals and broad collective benefit. Also talk about the country, state and municipality that we want, but also point out everything that we no longer want as a society. This will make it possible to have their own voice and style and, above all, create the perception that an opposition electoral victory is possible, very necessary and urgent.