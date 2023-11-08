Noelia Arroyo, mayor of Cartagena, insisted yesterday that the City Council will not pay the 400,000 euros that FC Cartagena has been demanding for months for the cost of the Central Operational Unit (UCO) installed last season at the Cartagonova stadium. “There is an agreement that regulates the relationship between the club and the City Council and it is clear that this investment that had to be made to comply with the requirement of having a UCO in the facility had to be assumed by the club itself,” Arroyo said in an interview granted to La7.

Sources from the Albinegro club, however, indicated to LA VERDAD that the obligation of having to pay the UCO was not always so clear and that they even have documentation from the Department of Sports in which it was indicated that it would be the City Council itself who would assume the cost of that work. Those 400,000 euros finally came out of the coffers of the club chaired by Paco Belmonte and ended up being half of the deficit generated by the club during the 2022-23 financial year.

«The agreement that we have signed reflects that these security actions, like that of the UCO, are the responsibility of the club. And we can continue talking about everything else and we will surely continue collaborating in the future,” Arroyo concluded.

“My willingness to help is total, but I can’t enter the field and score goals,” says Arroyo.

«The City Council has always worked hand in hand with the club and the supporters clubs and we have offered resources so that the Cartagena project could improve. Since 2019 we have invested more than 3.5 million in the stadium, so that the facility was in order after the team’s jump to Second Division. We have improved lighting, changing rooms, grass, toilets… Even the sanitary slab, which cannot be seen, but which was a necessary work to cement the base of the stadium. To this we must add the costs of maintenance, electricity and water. And then there is the annual nominative subsidy, because we believe that our Efesé promotes the city for tourism and deserves that amount of money that we give it,” Arroyo said.

Despite this, his relationship with the Albinegra board, which was always magnificent, is not going through the best moment. Arroyo hasn’t been to Cartagonova for months. «I don’t know when this went wrong, but I hope that the results arrive and that we can soon recover that path of growth. We are available to the clubs and the club to meet. My willingness to help is total, but what I can’t do is go on the field and score goals,” said the mayor.

The remembered 1-4 of the Nueva Condomina turns fourteen years old

Cartagena, in the absence of a happy present, remembered yesterday with a smile on its face and a lot of nostalgia, one of the most beautiful games in its history. Yesterday marked 14 years since the historic 1-4 in the Nueva Condomina. It was on November 8, 2009 when Efesé beat Real Murcia with nearly 8,000 Albinegros fans in the stands of the Grana Coliseum. That day, Juan Ignacio Martínez’s Cartagena came out as leader of the Second Division and the Paprika team finished the day as bottom of the silver category.

Quique de Lucas, Víctor Fernández (twice) and Toché scored in the first derby played in professional football two decades later. Cartagena caught it with enthusiasm on an overwhelming morning. In the 25th minute the score was already 0-3. The result was accompanied by a football exhibition that is still very present today. In fact, the next day’s cover of LA VERDAD (‘El Cartagena humiliates Real Murcia’) currently decorates the houses and bars of some albinegra clubs.