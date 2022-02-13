Among the many controversies that have accompanied Formula 1 in the last two months – from the poisonous waste of what happened in Abu Dhabi in the last GP of 2021 to the tensions regarding the expansion of the number of Sprint Race and the possible increase in the reimbursement to team – had made the smile clear provocation by Christian Horner against Mercedes. The Red Bull team principal had in fact recently participated in a charity auction organized by the site Autosport.com and – for 4,000 pounds – had won a tour of the headquarters of the Silver Arrows in Brackley. Horner would therefore theoretically have had the opportunity to ‘run around’ in sight for the headquarters of his arch-rivals, in a sort of tourist trip. A similar situation occurred at the end of 2019, when Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren, had ‘bought’ a tour at the Red Bull factory at a charity auction.

On that occasion the visit, although obviously joking and limited, had been completed. This time, however, certainly also thanks to the not exactly idyllic relations between Brackley and Milton Keynes, the event is destined to skip. As was more than predictable, in fact, in the ‘package’ purchased by Horner there is one clause which prevents the possibility of visiting people who work for other stables of the Circus. This is precisely to avoid possible cases of espionage. As reported by the site RacingNews365a spokesman for the Grand Prix Trust confirmed the existence of this ‘footnote’ which effectively prohibits Horner from making an appearance at ‘Wolff’s home’, when there is about a month left before the highly anticipated first GP of the 2022 season, which will kick off on March 20 in Bahrain.