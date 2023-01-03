The illusion of children when waiting for Christmas gifts has no comparison, since a part of them live with the dream that all they want is going to dawn, for which, some Parents Made a Boy’s Heart Beat Up When He Got the Barbie He Asked For.

For the little boy, it was normal to ask for a barbie doll with his sister, since he does not understand so much about stereotypes, for which reason, the Mom pointed out that it is not worth living with stigmas, because the most important thing is to see him happy.

In recent days, the video went viral on social networks, so the content creator shared a series of clips continuing her son’s reaction.

The story was published by the (ghm_69) account, through the TikTok digital platform, where he wrote, “God asked daddy for a barbie and he was given, here we are not with stigmas, everything to see you happy, my child”.

During the recording, the impatient child is seen unwrapping the gift, seeing that it was what he wanted so much, he managed to move Internet users.

Since, although many believe that dolls are only for girls, Geraldine Hernández showed in the clip her son’s happiness when receiving the barbie.

Likewise, in a subsequent publication, he showed his daughter and son, where they taught the barbies and everything that dawned on him at Christmas.

Internet users applauded the parents’ noble gesture, by downplaying prejudices, all to see them happy and not lose hope.