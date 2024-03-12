Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry He announced that he will resign along with his Government as soon as there is a transitional presidential council because “no sacrifice is too great for our country.”

“The Government that I lead accepts the installation of a transitional presidential council. The members of the council will be chosen after an agreement between different sectors of national life,” Henry said in a message to the nation posted on the Haitian Executive's social networks.

Until the appointment of a new cabinet, the Government will take care of pending matters.

Haiti needs peace, stability, lasting development

Henry indicated that his Executive cannot be “insensitive” to the increase in acts of violence, murders, attacks on law enforcement, systematic looting and the destruction of public and private buildings that the country is experiencing.

“Haiti needs peace, stability, lasting development,” stressed the prime minister, who asked the population to calm down and do everything necessary to recover peace and stability as soon as possible and rebuild the democratic institutions.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry during a ceremony at La Primature in Port-au-Prince. Photo:AFP Share

Ariel Henry, who is in Puerto Rico After remaining unaccounted for for days, he expressed gratitude for being able to serve the country and concluded his statement with the phrase “May God bless Haiti.”

As announced shortly before by the current president of the Caribbean Community (Caricom) and leader of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, Henry will resign following “the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the appointment of an interim prime minister.”

He added that it has been agreed “to create a transitional presidential council made up of seven members with voting rights and two observers”, a decision adopted after a meeting this Monday in Jamaica with representatives of other international partners such as USA and Franceas well as the UN.

Ali detailed that the council will select and appoint an interim prime minister and, together with the latter, will elect a council of ministers. In addition, he will have “presidential powers during the transition period”, until elections are held in Haiti, and must make decisions by majority.

In recent days, both internal and external pressures have increased on Henry to accept a transition, following the escalation of violence in Haiti at the hands of armed gangs.

The increase in violence began on February 28 after it was learned that Henry had committed to holding elections before the end of August 2025. although, according to a 2022 agreement, he should have left power on February 7.

During these days, the gangs that control a large part of Port-au-Prince and other areas of the country and that demand Henry's resignation have attacked institutions, public and private companies and prisons, which has allowed the escape of at least 3,000 prisoners, including members and leaders of these gangs.

Last Friday they tried to take the National Palace, but were repelled by security forces, and they also failed in their attempts to set fire to the Ministry of the Interior.

EFE