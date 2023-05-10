Manchester City snatched a valuable draw from Real Madrid, 1-1, in the first leg, with the two teams meeting again at the Etihad Stadium, after 7 days.

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish said it would be very difficult for any opponent to stop his team at the Etihad Stadium when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The Premier League champions have not lost at home since November and will seek to extend that record in the second leg on May 17.

“We feel unstoppable at the Etihad Stadium,” Grealish told BT Sport.

“We came here (the Bernabeu) to try to win. We showed our character after falling behind. In the end, I think it was a fair result. They had their chances and we also had some chances”.

City is chasing three titles this season after securing its place in the FA Cup final and leading the Premier League by one point with four matches remaining.

For his part, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said that the return match will be a “final confrontation” for the Spanish team, which won 14 titles in the Champions League.

He added, “Next week will be like the final. Real Madrid is good at dealing with finals, and I hope that we will continue to think in this way, even though the opponent is Manchester City, and the task will be very difficult.”