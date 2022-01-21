Home page world

divide

If the doctor opposes himself: what can the patient do if his family doctor turns out to be a corona denier. (Iconic image) © (Iconic image) PantherMedia / BiancoBlue

If your own doctor becomes a corona denier, patients face a problem. The medical associations regularly receive complaints – including in Hamburg.

Hamburg – Anyone who comes across a doctor who denies or downplays Corona is faced with a problem as a patient. Although vaccinations can also be carried out in a vaccination center, which is why one is not necessarily dependent on the family doctor, such an attitude nevertheless shakes the trust in one’s own doctor and in medicine.



24hamburg.de* reveals here what you can do as a patient if the family doctor turns out to be a crook.

There are repeated reports in the media that individual doctors issue vaccination certificates and certificates incorrectly, do not comply with the mask requirements themselves, play down Corona or even appear at anti-vaccination demonstrations. The medical associations investigate these cases and distance themselves from the false statements made by individuals. Nevertheless, it is shocking for medicine when individual doctors no longer act according to the current scientific information, which is what they are actually obliged to do.

In Hamburg, two cases are currently being reviewed by the social welfare office, and in one case the procedure for withdrawing the doctor’s license is already underway. As a patient, you should report every case in which a doctor denies or downplays corona or other misconduct to the responsible medical association in your own federal state. Sooner or later it is also advisable to change doctors. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.