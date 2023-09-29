About 20 years ago, a brand began to expand its popularity by offering a product that until then already existed, but that few had seen as a market opportunity: we are talking about Crocs, flexible plastic shoes that we use especially in search of comfort.

This time we will focus on recent news that could change the lives of millions in the world, related to the tourism industry and that would undoubtedly represent a impact on ‘Crocs’the company distributing the article.

We refer to a alleged ban on plastic shoes in airports, shopping malls, train stations and in places where its use could represent a risk due to getting stuck on escalators.

Today’s topic began among English-speaking media, supported by various accidents of people that They were close to suffering serious consequences when wearing this type of footwear when going up or down escalators..

One of those cases is that of a six-year-old boy in Singapore on July 1, 2023, when his foot got stuck on the escalators due to the Crocs he was wearing. Fortunately, he only had a dislocated finger, a less great tragedy than he could have experienced.

What about the alleged ban?

We will be certain, the alleged ban on Crocs in airports and shopping centers so far is nothing more than a rumor spread by various media outlets such as ‘Indy100’, ‘Weekly Social Diary’, ’10play’, ‘The Sun’, among others. .

Until now the company based in Broomfield, Colorado, United States, founded by businessman George B. Boedecker Jr, has not been pronounced about it in its different distribution channels.

As we said, The alleged ban so far is nothing more than a rumor supported by what was published by the media and the risk posed by the use of footwear on escalators.